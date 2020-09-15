Muskogee County District Court 09.15.20

Marriage license
Chase Allen Staner, 24, and Ashley Lauren Raney, 24, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
In re.: Tommy L. Hart, lost title.
Initial appearances
ALLEN Jr., Ronald Ray aka ALLEN, Ronald Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
HALFORD, Louella Faye. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
HUSKEY, Cody Elijah. First-degree rape. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
LANE, Brandi Lee. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
MARTIN, Antonio D. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
PIPKINS III, Orvie Neal. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and dugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 23.
WASHINGTON, Dorothy Kiara Lee aka ALEXANDER, Dorothy aka WASHINGTON-ALEXANDER, Dorothy. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Sept. 23.
WILCOX, Caleb Clarence. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
Dismissals
CARLSON, Matthew Derek. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
LEWIS, Wesley Owen. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
LEWIS, Zachary. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
PHILLIPS, Jeramiah Brooks. Robbery with a weapon; second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
PHILLIPS, Jeramiah Brooks. Revocation of: domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; burglary; threaten to perform act of violence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Best interest of justice.
STOWERS, Linda Carol Ann. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; obstructing an officer. No complaining witness.
Revocations
HILL, Jamario Mitchell. Assault and battery with deadly weapon; felony discharging firearm into dwelling; use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $7,500. Hearing Sept. 21.
PIPKINS III, Orvie Neal. Child abuse by injury (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense; second-degree burglary; grand larceny in house or vessel; knowingly concealing stolen property; possess firearm during commission of a felony; obstructing officer. Bond $3,000. Hearing Sept. 23.
WASHINGTON, Dorothy Kiara Lee aka ALEXANDER, Dorothy aka WASHINGTON-ALEXANDER, Dorothy. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Held without bond. Hearing Sept. 23.
