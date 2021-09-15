Marriage licenses
Earl Debart Heslar Jr., 51, and Sharon Kay Page, 50, both of Muskogee.
Joe Lee Birmingham Jr., 42, and Spring Natasha Olive, 42, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Bridgette LeAnn Williamson vs. Brandon Douglas Lane, Oct. 7.
Civil suits
In re: Kelsie Lewis, lost title.
In re: Direct Traffic Control, LLC, lost title.
In re: Lloyd Paul Hays, lost title.
In re: John Waller, lost title.
In re: Maria Demonda, lost title.
In re: Alan K. Bryan, lost title.
In re: Barbara Stubblefield, lost title.
In re: Weston Papp, lost title.
In re: Steve Dawson, et al. lost title.
MHC, LLC dba Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts vs. Bacone College, petition for judgment, $1,038,500.
The People's National Bank vs. Bradley A. Helsley, et al., quiet title.
Oliphant Financial, LLC vs. Margaret White, petition for judgment, $4,165.
Small claims
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs. Shawna Lee, et al., $750, Sept. 29.
3 Forks Properties vs. Tracy Thompson, $1,050, Sept. 29.
Initial appearances
CONE, Grant Austin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Revocations
CONE, Grant Austin. Knowingly concealing stolen property; second-degree burglary. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 24.
MELTON, David Jerry. Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 22.
Sentencings
DAVIS, Charles Brandon. Child neglect. Seven years to be suspended upon completion of DOWC program. Fined $1,000.
ROGERS, James Allen. First-degree burglary; assault and battery with dangerous weapon (two counts). Three 20-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
