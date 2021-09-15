Gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Earl Debart Heslar Jr., 51, and Sharon Kay Page, 50, both of Muskogee.

Joe Lee Birmingham Jr., 42, and Spring Natasha Olive, 42, both of Muskogee.

Protective order

Bridgette LeAnn Williamson vs. Brandon Douglas Lane, Oct. 7.

Civil suits

In re: Kelsie Lewis, lost title.

In re: Direct Traffic Control, LLC, lost title.

In re: Lloyd Paul Hays, lost title.

In re: John Waller, lost title.

In re: Maria Demonda, lost title.

In re: Alan K. Bryan, lost title.

In re: Barbara Stubblefield, lost title.

In re: Weston Papp, lost title.

In re: Steve Dawson, et al. lost title.

MHC, LLC dba Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts vs. Bacone College, petition for judgment, $1,038,500.

The People's National Bank vs. Bradley A. Helsley, et al., quiet title.

Oliphant Financial, LLC vs. Margaret White, petition for judgment, $4,165.

Small claims

Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs. Shawna Lee, et al., $750, Sept. 29.

3 Forks Properties vs. Tracy Thompson, $1,050, Sept. 29.

Initial appearances

CONE, Grant Austin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.

Revocations

CONE, Grant Austin. Knowingly concealing stolen property; second-degree burglary. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 24.

MELTON, David Jerry. Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 22.

Sentencings

DAVIS, Charles Brandon. Child neglect. Seven years to be suspended upon completion of DOWC program. Fined $1,000.

ROGERS, James Allen. First-degree burglary; assault and battery with dangerous weapon (two counts). Three 20-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you