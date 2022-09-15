Marriage license
Russell Bingham, 55, of Wagoner, and Danita Weeks, 54, of Muskogee.
Protection orders
Carmen Ann McKinney vs. William Sexton, et al., Oct. 4.
Leon G. Tidwell vs. Dutch Allan Presley, Oct. 6.
Donna Marie Marks vs. Jordan Thomas Marks, Oct. 6.
Civil suits
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Crystal D. Belcher, et al., petition for judgment, $10,243.65.
Small claims
Surety Apartments vs. Kyle Kuykendall, forcible entry and detailed, Oct. 3.
Initial appearances
CAMPANA, Anthony Giovanni. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 25.
COPPIN, Brandon Lee. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
GREEN, Gregory Steven. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop for yield sign; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
OGLE, Gregory Scott. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 25.
Dismissals
ALLEN, Sammy Shade. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; resisting an officer. Best interest of justice.
REYNOLDS, Jacob Leigh. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; transporting open container of beer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
COX, Marc Anthony Ryan. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Seven years in prison. Fined $500.
WARE, Tory. Food stamp fraud; using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes. One three-year and one two-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.