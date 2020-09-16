Muskogee County District Court 09.16.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Civil suits

In re.: Sam Moore, lost title.

In re.: Donald J. Wheeler, lost title.

In re.: Gregorio Jimenez, lost title.

In re.: Catherine Parsons, lost title.

Small claims

Brian Foo vs. Tim Hess, et al., $5,000, Oct. 16.

Commerce Finance vs.:

• Kimber Miller, et al., $479, Oct. 16.

• Melissa Whitmus, $923, Oct. 16.

• Kontessa Hickman, $300, Oct. 16.

• Cheyenne Coppin, $479, Oct. 16.

Bell Finance vs.:

• Jaclyn Morgan, $2,020, Oct. 16.

• Mike Morgan, $1,382, Oct. 16.

• Michael Pipkins, $382, Oct. 16.

Diamond Finance vs. Phelicia Kirby, $540, Oct. 16.

Initial appearances

BRAGG, Wayne Sontag. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Sept. 30.

PRESLEY, Travis Eugene aka PRESLEY, Treylis E. aka PRESLEY, Treyles aka PRESLEY, Treylise aka PRESLEY Trylis. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 30.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you