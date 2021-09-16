Marriage licenses
Trenton Wesley Lee Baty, 21, and Trinity Michelle Towell-Pavoncello, 20, both of Muskogee.
Larry William Butcher, 60, and Jamie Ranelle Hastings, 27, both of Muskogee.
Robert Lee Hayes, 20, and Adriana Cheyenne Eby, 23, both of Wainwright.
Casey Ellsworth Hoffman, 40, and Jessica Marie Cheng, 36, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Brenda Gaye Owle vs. Robert Edward Owle II, Oct. 7.
Initial appearances
ALNETT, Braeanna Ariel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
CLIFFT, James Tanner. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
JOHNSON, Adrian Lamar. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 30.
LEMON, Richard R. Driving while impaired; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
MELTON, David Jerry. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 30.
MOYDELL, Katie Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield for emergency vehicle. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Small claims
Sidnei Schell vs. Roger Burton, $900, Oct. 15.
Kamiron Givens vs.:
• Brandon McGee, et al. $2,825, Oct. 4.
• Vanessa Bess, et al. $4,850, Oct. 4.
Dismissals
PRESLEY, Travis Eugene aka PRESLEY, Treylis E. aka PRESLEY, Treyles aka PRESLEY, Treylise aka PRESLEY, Trylis. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Best interest of justice.
WARREN, Tyler Lyn. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
ELLIOT, Jeffrey S. Sexual battery. Seven years suspended. Fined $1,000.
SEALS Jr., Winston C. Conspiracy; bringing contraband into penal institution. Two concurrent seven-year sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
EVANS, William Thomas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
HUDSON. Mika. Aggravated driving under the influence; endangering others while eluding police officer; carrying firearm while under the influence. Haskell arrest.
PETROSKI, Christopher Jegar. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; defective vehicle. City arrest.
