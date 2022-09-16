Marriage licenses
Victor Salgado Sandoval, 41, and Teresa Del Jesus Torres, 40, both of Muskogee.
Michael Edward Bennett, 29, and Lanita J. Arvie, 33, both of Muskogee.
Jaime Del Rio Garcia, 27, and Kassandra Quistian, 29, both of Muskogee.
Dustin Jeff Stewart, 45, and Shannon Dylynn Collins, 48, both of Eufaula.
Civil suits
Onemain financial Group, LLC vs.:
• Charles N. Freeman, petition for judgment, $17,726.08.
• Heather F. Gray, petition for judgment, $3,881.50.
Lambert Construction and Restoration Services, LLC dba Restoration 1 of Tulsa vs. Nagamanohar Javvaji, petition for judgment, $6,487.93.
Michael James Kansic, et al. vs. Metlife Home Loans, quiet title.
Small claims
Brian Vando, et al. vs. Shelly Carr, $2,100, Oct. 5.
Initial appearances
BERRY, Heather Nicole. Abuse by caretaker (two counts). Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Sept. 30.
GUADIANA, Benny Eduardo. Robbery with a weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Sept. 30.
WALKER, Danya Mae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 30.
Sentencing
WALKER, Kenneth Shane. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; trafficking in illegal drugs. One 25-year and one 20-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $30,000 with all but $1,000 suspended.
DUI arrest
SCHMIDT, Tiffany Rae. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
