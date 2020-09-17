Muskogee County District Court 09.17.20

Marriage licenses
Jonathan Woodrow Vandiver, 39, of Fort Gibson, and Jennifer Leanne Stout, 36, of Warner.
Ronald Timmie Rowe, 57, and Starla Rynae Speaks, 54, both of Muskogee.
Matthew Jonathan Miller, 47, and Monica Lynn Englehart, 43, both of Muskogee.
Kevin Terrell Lewis, 20, and Priscila Marisol Mares Gonzalaz, 18, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Jose Castillo, et al. vs. Willie Hopkins, et al., $950, Sept. 30.
Initial appearances
BLAKESLEE, Michael Glen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 29.
OLIVARES, Anthony Aaron. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) by an inmate; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 1.
REYNOLDS, Gwenette Sue. Child neglect; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Oct. 1.
Revocation
SHEETS, Scott Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing Sept. 24.
Sentencings
DEETER, Kyle Jack. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Sentenced Sept. 17. Two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo. Aggravated driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; reckless driving. Sentenced Sept. 17. One five-year, three one-year, and two 90-day suspended sentences, all concurrent. Fined $1,500.
DUI arrests
ADAMS, Bret Lee. Second-degree burglary; aggravated assault and battery; prisoner placing body fluid on government employee; driving under the influence of alcohol; running a roadblock; eluding police officer; assault and battery; malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
RITCHIE Sr., Charles Ezra. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; no valid drivers license; failure to carry security verification; violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
