Marriage license

Wilbert Stokes, 70, and Kristyn Lucille Miller, 39, both of Tulsa.

Protective order

James David Hannah vs. Erica Kellenbenz, Sept. 30.

Civil suits

Discover Bank vs.:

• Chrishelle D. Drew, petition for judgment, $8,256.

• Jessica A. Richardson, petition for judgment, $7,616.

Progressive Car Finance LLC vs. Russell Boulware Jr., et al. petition for judgment, $8,314.

Jacquelyn Anderson, et al. vs. The Springs, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

In re: Donnie Taylor, lost title.

In re: Jason P. Pearson, lost title.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:

• Eddie Robles, et al., petition for judgment, $7,838.

• Ruby Johns, petition for judgment, $7,579.

LVNV Funding LLC vs.:

• Laura Broaderick, petition for judgment, $2,395.

• Lance Lewis, petition for judgment, $2,029.

• Cailee Callaway, petition for judgment, $8,229.

• Misty Fish, petition for judgment, $5,659.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. George Daniels, petition for judgment, $5,309.

Small claims

Diamond Finance vs.:

• Destiny Taylor, $592, Oct. 20.

• Stormy Mayberry, $552, Oct. 20.

Firstar Bank vs.:

• David Sewell, $812, Oct. 20.

• Cody Richerson, $1,151, Oct. 20.

• Terrie Dupree, $1,131, Oct. 20.

• Ashley Powell, $1,543, Oct. 20.

• Caitlin Mason, $872, Oct. 20.

• Tammy Berryman, $756, Oct. 20.

• Dakota Berryhill, $867, Oct. 20.

• Thomas Bebee III, $573, Oct. 20.

• Donald Shivel, $563, Oct. 20.

• Andrew Jameson, $785, Oct. 20.

• Wayne Neale, $1,225, Oct. 20.

• Levi Martin, et al. $987, Oct. 20.

Initial appearances

DUBUQUE, James Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 9.

RAWLINGS, Dustin Ray. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; failure to stop at red light; speeding - posted zone. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 1.

SAGE, Jacob Wyatt. First-degree rape (by force or fear). Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 4.

Sentencing

COLE Jr., Alvin Eugene. Bringing contraband into jail; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences.

DUI arrest

HOOD, Austin Dee, Driving under the influence of any Schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.

