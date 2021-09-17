Marriage license
Wilbert Stokes, 70, and Kristyn Lucille Miller, 39, both of Tulsa.
Protective order
James David Hannah vs. Erica Kellenbenz, Sept. 30.
Civil suits
Discover Bank vs.:
• Chrishelle D. Drew, petition for judgment, $8,256.
• Jessica A. Richardson, petition for judgment, $7,616.
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs. Russell Boulware Jr., et al. petition for judgment, $8,314.
Jacquelyn Anderson, et al. vs. The Springs, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
In re: Donnie Taylor, lost title.
In re: Jason P. Pearson, lost title.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Eddie Robles, et al., petition for judgment, $7,838.
• Ruby Johns, petition for judgment, $7,579.
LVNV Funding LLC vs.:
• Laura Broaderick, petition for judgment, $2,395.
• Lance Lewis, petition for judgment, $2,029.
• Cailee Callaway, petition for judgment, $8,229.
• Misty Fish, petition for judgment, $5,659.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. George Daniels, petition for judgment, $5,309.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Destiny Taylor, $592, Oct. 20.
• Stormy Mayberry, $552, Oct. 20.
Firstar Bank vs.:
• David Sewell, $812, Oct. 20.
• Cody Richerson, $1,151, Oct. 20.
• Terrie Dupree, $1,131, Oct. 20.
• Ashley Powell, $1,543, Oct. 20.
• Caitlin Mason, $872, Oct. 20.
• Tammy Berryman, $756, Oct. 20.
• Dakota Berryhill, $867, Oct. 20.
• Thomas Bebee III, $573, Oct. 20.
• Donald Shivel, $563, Oct. 20.
• Andrew Jameson, $785, Oct. 20.
• Wayne Neale, $1,225, Oct. 20.
• Levi Martin, et al. $987, Oct. 20.
Initial appearances
DUBUQUE, James Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 9.
RAWLINGS, Dustin Ray. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; failure to stop at red light; speeding - posted zone. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 1.
SAGE, Jacob Wyatt. First-degree rape (by force or fear). Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 4.
Sentencing
COLE Jr., Alvin Eugene. Bringing contraband into jail; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
DUI arrest
HOOD, Austin Dee, Driving under the influence of any Schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
