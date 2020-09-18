Muskogee County District Court 09.18.20

Marriage licenses
John Casey Sisemore, 31, and Tina Kay Sisemore, 24, both of Muskogee.
Lucas Kane Lawson, 28, and Heather Gayle Davis, 35, both of Fort Gibson.
Brett Michael Edward Qualls, 25, and Miranda Lei-Mattice Shook, 27, both of Muskogee.
Andrew Bryce Askew, 22, and Amanda Rose Ledford, 25, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Tamara Jean Thomas, et al. vs. Robert Larry Amos. Oct. 8.
Small claims
Stewart Martin Equipment, et al. vs. John R. Hurst, $1,708, Oct. 20.
Ray Welch vs. Darin Hassell, $2,441, Sept. 30.
Dismissal
TAYLOR, Kyran Lee. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance (six counts); threaten to perform act of violence; shooting with intent to kill; destroying evidence; first-degree burglary; possession of firearm during probation; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); knowingly concealing stolen property; second-degree burglary. Defendant is deceased.
DUI arrests
BYNUM, Joel Everett. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; leaving scene of accident involving damage. City arrest.
DUPREE-BERRY, Terrie Lynn. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; resisting executive officer; operating motor vehicle without driver's license. City arrest.
SHEETS, Scott Allen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. County arrest.
