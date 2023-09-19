Initial appearances
BROOKS, Gordon Antonio aka BROOKS, Antonio aka BROOK, Gordon aka PANTHER, Julius Antonio aka PANTHER, Tony aka BROOKS, Gordon S. aka BROOKS, Gordon T., BROOKS, Tony Olvia aka PANTHER, Julius Tony aka PANTHER, Olvia aka PANTHER, Tony Olvia aka BROOKS, Tony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license suspended, cancelled or revoked. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Oct 12.
Dismissals
LIMPY, Frank Charles. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
FORT, Johnathan Thomas aka FORT, Johnthan Thomas aka FORT, Johnathon. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; running a roadblock (two counts); leaving scene of accident damaged fixture; driving without a valid driver's license; obstructing officer. Bond $20,000. Hearing Sept. 23.
Sentencings
AUBIN, Barbara Nichole aka ASHBY, Barbara aka AUBIN, Barbra Nichole. Third-degree burglary. Two years suspended. Fined $500.
JANWAY-ROBINSON, Marianne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
LASHBROOK, Shayla Marie. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
Commented
