Marriage license
James Michael Holder, 38, and Jamie Lee Hegstrom, 36, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Tracy Ladonna Harris vs. Danielle Russell, Oct. 11.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Gary D. Cartwright, petition for judgment, $2,966.60.
• Anita Davis, et al., petition for judgment, $7,564.75.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sandra Rodgers, petition for judgment, $1,597.79.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Shawna D. Lewis, petition for judgment, $4,332.67.
Small claims
London Enterprises, LLC vs. Priscilla Jones, et al., $892.50, Oct. 7.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Kimberly Dennis, $1,951, Oct. 17.
• Eloisa Garza, $1,197, Oct. 17.
• Eric Arnold, $1,7877, Oct. 17.
• Timothy Dennis, $1,097, Oct. 17.
Alejandro Ontiveros vs. Jose Alonso Diaz Campos, $508.69, Oct. 7.
Melissa Foutch vs. Elisha Walker, $2,250, Oct. 7.
Initial appearances
BODIRSKY, Noah Christian. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
HARRIS, Vanessa Rose Shanea. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
OLLIE, Bryon Laday aka LADAY, Byron Ollie aka OLLIE, Byron Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 26.
MARKS, Jordan Thomas. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
SIMONDS, Leann Kay. Third-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
SISEMORE, Thedith Anisha. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
ZENNER, Kalyan. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
Dismissals
BARNETT, Ian Michael. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). No complaining witness.
GODEAU, Leonard. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; resisting an officer. Best interest of justice.
MEAD, David Wayne. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
THOMPSON, Gekieo Jarezz. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
OLLIE, Bryon Laday aka LADAY, Byron Ollie aka OLLIE, Byron Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Held without bond. Hearing Sept. 26.
Sentencings
MAXWELL, Larry J. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). One five year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Bond $250.
McFRAZIER, Brandon Terrel. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Ten years with all but the first four years suspended. Fined $500.
WILLIAMS, Dominique A. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance; knowingly concealing stolen property. One eight-year and three one-year sentences in prison. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
BUFFINGTON, Richard Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Warner arrest.
GEORGE, Simeon. Operating (DUI or APC) vehicle under the influence of alcohol; speeding. City arrest.
HERNANDEZ, Juan D. Driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving. County arrest.
LEADER Jr., Raymond Chester. Operating (DUI or APC) vehicle under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
