Initial appearances
ADAMS, Quincey aka ADAMS, Quincy Parkhurst. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
CLARK, Roy Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 22.
GRAHAM, Jevon. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer; unlawful use or display of license/ID card. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
KELLEY, William Duane. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $35,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
MIKE Jr., Jon Cooper. Sexual battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
PARRIS, Daniel D. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; possess firearm during commission of felony; resisting an officer; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 28.
SHINE, Robert Lee Doral. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 12.
WHITAKER, Nerissa. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
Dismissals
HOGAN, Jackson Ray. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
LOGSTON, Jimmy Bert Jonathan. First-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; public intoxication. Failure of prosecuting witness to appear.
Revocations
CLARK, Roy Lee. Possession of contraband (weapon/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $30,000. Hearing Sept. 22.
DAVIS, Helen Savanna aka SALTS, Helen Savanna aka GOBER, Helen. Possession of contraband (weapon/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 22.
Sentencings
DAVIS, Eldrick Terrell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence with breath alcohol content of .08 or greater — personal injury accident; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Two five-years and two one years concurrent suspended sentences.
HURLEY, Dustin Blade. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm while on probation; knowingly.
JENNINGS, Jeremy Travis. Bogus check; Two years suspended. Fined $500.
TREAT, Elizabeth Paige. Embezzlement. Two years in prison. Fined $250.
McGEE, John Fitzgerald. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Seven years suspended. Fined $500.
SLOAN, Rodney Don. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Four years suspended. Fined $500.
VOSSEKUIL, Michael David. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Five years suspended.
WARREN, Logan William. Larceny from the house; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. One five-year and one six-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
