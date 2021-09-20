Marriage licenses
Darrel Ray Nicholas, 43, and Bobbi Jo Ferguson, 33, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Travis Romine, 47, and Clara Holly Scivally, 46, both of Muskogee.
Kenneth David McIntosh II, 29, and Jessica Sue Bullard, 27, both of Henryetta.
Steven Zane Cook, 28, and Abigail Louann Brown, 25, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
Arvest Bank vs. Glenda Breakfield, petition for judgment, $8,482.
CitiBank, N.A. vs.:
• Beverly J. Bayne, petition for judgment, $7,470.
• Robert Macias, petition for judgment, $4,841.
Small claims
Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Robert Hines, $619, Oct. 4.
Muskogee Housing Authority, et al. vs.:
• Jerry Dewitt, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 4.
• Jeremiah Wright, et al., $909, Oct. 4.
• Desony Vail, et al., $1,004, Oct. 4.
Bella Vista Village, et al. vs.:
• Vergie Hyslop, et al., $765, Oct. 4.
• Jose Torres, et al., $897, Oct. 4.
GMCF vs.:
• Brittany Lewis, $1,089, Oct. 4.
• Erica Hammaker, $1,135, Oct. 4.
• Jennifer King, $1,845, Oct. 4.
Initial appearances
HUDSON, Mika Fawn. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Oct. 4.
STANCLE, Dacario Larome. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; use of a telecommunication device to facilitate drug transactions; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled substance. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
Dismissals
LEE, Cody Bryce. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving while under the influence; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.
PARNELL, John Robert. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Raheem Travon. First-degree rape (victim unconscious). At the request of the complaining witness.
Revocation
WALKER, Rodney Wayne. Robbery with a weapon; larceny of automobile; feloniously pointing firearm; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,000. Hearing Sept. 27.
Sentencing
CHAPMAN Jr., Lionel Raynard. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; acquire proceeds from drug activity. One 12-year and one 10-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
CASTOE, Brittany Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HARRIS, Dion Aubrey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding. City arrest.
KLINE, Jon Russell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; City arrest.
RAMIREZ, Adan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Haskell arrest.
SCOTT, Christopher. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of any intoxicating substance. City arrest.
