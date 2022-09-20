Marriage license
Joshua Peyton Kramer, 22, and Lily Anna Robison, 23, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Deborah Jones vs. Michael Jones, incompatibility.
Julie Rae Moe vs. Henry Charles Sars Moe, incompatibility.
Civil suits
In re: Turner Schlieker, lost title.
Click N' Close Inc. dba Mid America Mortgage, Inc. vs. Sucessor trustee of Donald W. Wooldridge, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs.:
• Sadie M. Vanhorn, et al., $430.03., Oct. 7.
• Leroy A. Johnson, et al., $749, Oct. 7.
Muskogee Affordable Housing vs. Colby Lewis, $1,695. Oct. 3.
Initial appearances
HERNDON, Jamie Lea. Second-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 18.
HURLEY, Dustin Blade. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm while on probation; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 4.
Dismissal
GUINN, Garrick. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
