Gavel
Nastco

Marriage license

Joshua Peyton Kramer, 22, and Lily Anna Robison, 23, both of Muskogee.

Divorce decrees

Deborah Jones vs. Michael Jones, incompatibility.

Julie Rae Moe vs. Henry Charles Sars Moe, incompatibility.

Civil suits

In re: Turner Schlieker, lost title.

Click N' Close Inc. dba Mid America Mortgage, Inc. vs. Sucessor trustee of Donald W. Wooldridge, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs.:

• Sadie M. Vanhorn, et al., $430.03., Oct. 7.

• Leroy A. Johnson, et al., $749, Oct. 7.

Muskogee Affordable Housing vs. Colby Lewis, $1,695. Oct. 3.

Initial appearances

HERNDON, Jamie Lea. Second-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 18.

HURLEY, Dustin Blade. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm while on probation; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 4.

Dismissal

GUINN, Garrick. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video