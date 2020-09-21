Muskogee County District Court 09.21.20

Marriage licenses
Colten Kiley Clay, 27, and Kristian Jo Ramirez, 28, both of Warner.
Trenton Jerry Luellen, 30, and Finessa Lanay Parks, 29, both of Muskogee.
Brian Lee Tatum, 50, and Tammi Dawn Spencer, 49, both of Muskogee.
Brian Joe Karnes, 44, and Darci Che McCoy, 29, both of Fort Gibson.
Ralph Junior Graves, 29, and Alexis Yvonne Russell, 26, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Sooner Than Later Realty vs. Tabitha Schultz, $103, Oct. 7.
APFSDEMM Inc. vs. Chad Morgan, $739.53, Oct. 7.
Cimco Properties vs. Todd Newton, $868.09, Oct. 7.
Z & J Enterprises vs. April Ledbetter, et al., $450, Oct. 7.
Lee Home Solution vs. Melissa Beard, et al., $850, Oct. 7.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Temakeya Oliver, $212, Oct. 23.
• Daniel Amann, $518, Oct. 23.
• Angela Johns, $167, Oct. 23.
• Tyler Riggs, $1,010, Oct. 23.
Initial appearances
BYNUM Jr., Joel Everett. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent offense; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
Dismissals
ADKISSON, Jessie Amos. Grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
WOODALL, Rachel Michelle. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy; uttering a forged instrument. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
BUFFINGTON, Cortney Dwayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 30.
CARTER, Aeriana Na/Shelle. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; embezzlement. Bonds, $3,000. Hearing Sept. 30.
DUI arrests
BYNUM Jr., Joel Everett. Driving under the influence of intoxicating substance; leaving scene of accident involving damage. City arrest.
YOUNG, Nathaniel A. Drive under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
