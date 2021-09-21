Gavel

Protective order

Madhulika Krish vs. Kashika Taone Jackson, Oct. 12.

Civil suits

Credit Bureau Services Association vs. Sarah Gauntt, petition for judgment, $1,241.

Shawn Lee Chamblee vs. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, et al., petition for title expungement.

Small claims

WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Clayton David, $1,135, Oct. 6.

Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex. rel., et al. vs. Bobby Bush, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. vs. Walter Crakaal, petition for judgment, $7,264.

Michelle Verner vs. Neal Lin Behimer, et al., quiet title.

Snap-on Credit, LLC vs. Jimmy Peeks, petition for judgment, $8,531.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie Hatcher, petition for judgment, $2,237.

Initial appearance

SCOTT, Christopher Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.

Dismissal

McCARTER, Billy Joe. Protective order violation (three counts); stalking in violation of court order; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (two counts); obstructing an officer. At request of complaining witness.

Revocation

GOODMAN, Dusty Joe. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. $300 cash bond only. Hearing Oct. 4.

Sentencing

McCARTER, Billy Joe. Bribing witness/subornation of perjury. Two consecutive 18-month suspended sentences.

DUI arrest

TEDFORD, Jimmy William. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; unsafe lane use; operating motorcycle without license.

