Protective order
Madhulika Krish vs. Kashika Taone Jackson, Oct. 12.
Civil suits
Credit Bureau Services Association vs. Sarah Gauntt, petition for judgment, $1,241.
Shawn Lee Chamblee vs. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, et al., petition for title expungement.
Small claims
WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Clayton David, $1,135, Oct. 6.
Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex. rel., et al. vs. Bobby Bush, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. vs. Walter Crakaal, petition for judgment, $7,264.
Michelle Verner vs. Neal Lin Behimer, et al., quiet title.
Snap-on Credit, LLC vs. Jimmy Peeks, petition for judgment, $8,531.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie Hatcher, petition for judgment, $2,237.
Initial appearance
SCOTT, Christopher Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Dismissal
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Protective order violation (three counts); stalking in violation of court order; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (two counts); obstructing an officer. At request of complaining witness.
Revocation
GOODMAN, Dusty Joe. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. $300 cash bond only. Hearing Oct. 4.
Sentencing
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Bribing witness/subornation of perjury. Two consecutive 18-month suspended sentences.
DUI arrest
TEDFORD, Jimmy William. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; unsafe lane use; operating motorcycle without license.
