Marriage licenses
Vincent Nicos Neil Tilley, 22, of Morris, and Lacy Jo Southern, 20, of Council Hill.
Pedro Miguel Almeida, 44, and Judy Kaye Lewis, 49, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
Click N' Close Inc. vs. Mary F. Rowland, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Rural Housings of Fort Gibson dba Garden Walk of Fort Gibson vs. Serena Triggs, $1,995, Oct. 14.
Master Finance vs. Tashi High, $741, Oct. 5.
Initial appearance
BUFFINGTON, Richard J. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Sept. 29.
Dismissal
MAYBERRY, Erica. Felony value - two or more bogus checks (four counts). Re-filed as misdemeanor.
Revocation
BUFFINGTON, Richard J. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 29.
