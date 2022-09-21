Gavel
Nastco

Marriage licenses

Vincent Nicos Neil Tilley, 22, of Morris, and Lacy Jo Southern, 20, of Council Hill.

Pedro Miguel Almeida, 44, and Judy Kaye Lewis, 49, both of Muskogee.

Civil suit

Click N' Close Inc. vs. Mary F. Rowland, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

Rural Housings of Fort Gibson dba Garden Walk of Fort Gibson vs. Serena Triggs, $1,995, Oct. 14.

Master Finance vs. Tashi High, $741, Oct. 5.

Initial appearance

BUFFINGTON, Richard J. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Sept. 29.

Dismissal

MAYBERRY, Erica. Felony value - two or more bogus checks (four counts). Re-filed as misdemeanor.

Revocation

BUFFINGTON, Richard J. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing Sept. 29.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video