Muskogee County District Court 09.22.20

Small claims
Master Finance vs.:
• Kim Durossette, $365, Oct. 23.
• Edith Emory, $212, Oct. 23.
• Henry I. Todd, $551, Oct. 23.
• Danny Cowett, $847, Oct. 23.
• Jennifer Hall, $99, Oct. 23.
Initial appearances
CUMMINGS, Carl Alvin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
HUDDLESTON, Tarez Vashawn aka SMITH, Quintrell D. aka HUDDLESTON, Tarez U. Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
Revocation
RITCHIE Sr., Charles Ezra. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to maintain insurance or security; failure to pay taxes due to state; uttering forged instrument; conspiracy; first-degree burglary; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bonds $6,000. Hearing Sept. 30.
DUI arrests
KING, Brittany Neshane. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; protective order violation. County arrest.
