Protective order
Dovie May Brown vs. Terrance W. Moore, Oct. 12.
Civil suits
Alexander Austin Joseph Wilcox vs. H.C. Hightower, et al., quiet title.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Aaron Wood, petition for judgment, $4,032.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Anna Parton, Petition for judgment, $1,377.
• Elizabeth Luttrell, petition for judgment, $864.
• Keith Fields, petition for judgment, $815.
• Michael Washington, petition for judgment, $1,878.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs.:
• Robert L. Bell, petition for judgment, $8,338.
• Richard G. Calhoun, petition for judgment, $1,889.
In re: Harlee Oplustic, lost title.
In re: Claudette Schexnider, lost title.
In re: Jeramie Stewart, lost title.
In re: Jason Schwemmer, lost title.
In re: Amy Kristine Johnson, lost titles.
In re: Amy Kristine Houghtaling Johnson, lost title.
In re: Travis Cephus, lost title.
Initial appearances
CHANDLER, Don Adam. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
TEDFORD, Jerry William. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Sentencings
GIBBS Jr., Johnny Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; disrupt or prevent an emergency telephone call. One three-year and two one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
NORMAN, Curtis Lee. Child endangerment - permitting abuse; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence. One four-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
WILLIAMS, Teddy Demone. Driving under the influence of alcohol; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. City arrest.
