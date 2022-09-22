Marriage licenses
Darren Ray Ward, 26, and Lauren Marlene Obregon, 26, both of Muskogee.
Jordan Lee Treadway, 20, and Sydney Faith Austin, 21, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Hailey Brooklyn Hall, et al. vs. Jaquan Lee Walker, Oct. 11.
Civil suits
Kevin Lee Rowe Sr. vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
Ricky Lee Brown vs. William Davis, et al., quiet title.
In re: Thomas Gary, lost title.
In re: Michael Goodson, et al., lost title.
In re: Amanda Manuel, lost title.
In re: Jacob Westbrook, lost title.
In re: Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Brandon E. Miller, et al., $969, Oct. 7.
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Ronnie Henry, et al., $801, Oct. 7.
Wright, Stout and Wilburn, PLLC vs. Nehamia Copenhafer, $1,000. Oct. 5.
Action Loan vs. Zachary Charles Burkes, $701.02, Oct. 21.
Mary Myers vs. Carla Faye Stokes, $883.58, Oct. 14.
Initial appearances
CANNADY Jr., Albert. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
FLEMING, William Wallace. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
HUNTER, Samantha Ingrid. First-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
LEADER, Raymond Chester. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 18.
MOORE, Bradley Olen. Second-degree arson. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
SCHMIDT, Tiffany Rae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 3.
Revocation
SCHMIDT, Tiffany Rae. Child abuse. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 3.
Sentencing
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka Ronica Jean Pickens. Intimidation of state's witness; second-degree burglary. Two concurrent 10-year sentences with all but first three years suspended.
DUI arrests
CALLAWAY, Ryan Jay. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
WATSON, Adina Nichole. Operating (DUI or APC) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol of intoxicants. County arrest.
