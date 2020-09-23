Muskogee County District Court 09.23.20

Marriage licenses
Osten Ryan Seay, 22, of Muskogee, and Sadie Lynn Denton, 25, of Fort Gibson.
Adam Michael Potts, 20, and Brooke McKenzie George, 19, both of Muskogee.
Michael Glenn Estes, 70, and Amanda Jean McKinley, 38, both of Gore.
Small claims
Three Rivers Properties, et al. vs. Tony and Sarah Hill, $600, Oct. 7.
Brett R. Perryman vs. Chelsea Brown, et al., replevin.
Action Loan vs.
• Jabriel Farrakhan Reed, $492.16, Oct. 23.
• Lonnie Dale Gilleland, $361.93, Oct. 23.
• Latricia Nicole Brooks, $387, Oct. 23.
• Ashley Anne Eller, $330.80, Oct. 23.
R & H Rentals vs.:
• Noah Rogers, et al., $10,000, Oct. 7.
• Jeremy Meador, et al., $1,690.71, Oct. 23.
• Paulette Dixon, $2,450, Oct. 23.
Honor Heights Towers vs.:
• Mona Dyches, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 7.
• Kenneth Barton, $265, Oct. 7.
• William Watkins, $1,210, Oct. 7.
• Ricky Neisler, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 7.
Port City Acres vs.:
• Erica White, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 7.
• Amber Goodwin, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 7.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Darrell Knighten-Robinson, $763, Oct. 23.
• Debra Tatum, $408, Oct. 23.
Initial appearances
McJUNKINS II, Willie Freddy Varnell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; third-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 2.
REYNOLDS, Kenyan Datrail. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Oct. 7.
Revocations
McJUNKINS II, Willie Freddy Varnell. Third-degree arson. Bond $2,500. Hearing Oct. 2.
Sentencing
MUCKER III, Leon Merle aka MUCKER, Mad Dog aka MUCKLER III, Leon Merle. Sexual battery (two counts). Sentenced Sept. 21. Two concurrent 20-year sentences in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.