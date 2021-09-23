Civil suits
Laura Bergmann vs. Paige Logsdon, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
In re: Christian Erwin, lost title.
In re: Carl Mathews, lost title.
Small claims
WCRM Management II, LLC vs. Tammy Bryan, $300, Oct. 13.
Fair Haven Manor vs.:
• James Leason Nixon, $3,229, Oct. 6.
• Marsha Ruth Holmes, $1,294, Oct. 6.
• Linda Kay Stancle, $2,073, Oct. 6.
Initial appearances
CASTOE, Brittany. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
HARRIS, Dion Aubrey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
HOOD, Austin Dee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Recognizance to attorney. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
KLEIN, Jon Russell. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
PETROSKI, Christian Jegar. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
RAMIREZ, Adan. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Disposition docket Nov. 9.
WILLIAMS, Teddy Domen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 1.
Acceleration
HARRIS, Dion Aubrey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to stop at red light. Recognizance to attorney. Hearing Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.