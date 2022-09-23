Marriage licenses
Richard Larue Bruner, 31, and Jodi Nichole Vaughn, 34, both of Oklahoma City.
David Scott Norsworthy, 33, and Hannah Nichole Webb, 30, both of Coweta.
Joshua Wayne Longnecker, 29, and Kayla Shyanne Cain, 24, both of Muskogee.
Eric William Moore, 43, and Rachel Ann Fredrick, 43, both of Oktaha.
Michael Alan Cook, 30, and Brittany Jean Kerley, 31, both of Warner.
Joshua Wade Copeland, 23, and Katelyn Jae Turner, 22, both of Tahlequah.
Hugh Derrick Sparks, 41, and Kristen Kelsie Fox, 31, both of Warner.
Civil suits
Deanna Rachelle Tackett vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to seal arrest record.
Ethan Ray Mulkey vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to seal protective order history.
Advance Workzone Services, LLC vs. Quality Trust Inc., et al., petition for judgment, between $10,000 and $75,000.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. petition for judgment, $7,888.15.
Jacky D. Branchcomb vs. Champion Window Company of Tulsa, LLC, petition for judgment, between $10,000 and $75,000.
Zolla Brooks vs. Bill Morris, petition for judgment, between $10,000 and $75,000.
In re: Sam David Carter, petition for name change.
Small claims
Charley Witt vs. Darrell Terrell, $4,500, Oct. 28.
CaSandra Logan vs. Benrick Carter, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 19.
Initial appearance
CRAGG, Brittney. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 7.
HAMILTON, Jayson Orville. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 7.
WATSON, Adina Nichole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 7.
Dismissal
POTEETE, Jarrard Taylor. Throw or drop object on motor vehicle. At request of complaining witness.
DUI arrest
MANNON, Tracy Ann. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; attempts to elude officers; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
