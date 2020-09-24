Muskogee County District Court 09.24.20

Marriage licenses

Jason Dewayne Jones, 45, and Lisa Nichole Jack, 41, both of Muskogee.

Jordan Dean Proctor, 25, and Bailey Mackenzie Baker, 23, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Johnny Sloan vs. My Guy's Heat & Air, $1,000, Oct. 21.

WCRM Management III vs.:

• Emily Gusman, $550, Oct. 14.

• Krystal Sargent, $550, Oct. 14.

NV Properties vs. Marquis Smith, $625, Oct. 14.

Affordable Realty vs. Valerie Lindsey, $545, Oct. 14.

APFSDEMM Inc. vs. Amy Wilson, $591, Oct. 14.

Initial appearance

BRUCKER, Aaron Preston. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 8.

DUI arrest

HALE, Brandi Marie. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Webbers Falls arrest.

