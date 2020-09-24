Muskogee County District Court 09.24.20

Marriage licenses
Jason Dewayne Jones, 45, and Lisa Nichole Jack, 41, both of Muskogee.
Jordan Dean Proctor, 25, and Bailey Mackenzie Baker, 23, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Johnny Sloan vs. My Guy's Heat & Air, $1,000, Oct. 21.
WCRM Management III vs.:
• Emily Gusman, $550, Oct. 14.
• Krystal Sargent, $550, Oct. 14.
NV Properties vs. Marquis Smith, $625, Oct. 14.
Affordable Realty vs. Valerie Lindsey, $545, Oct. 14.
APFSDEMM Inc. vs. Amy Wilson, $591, Oct. 14.
Initial appearance
BRUCKER, Aaron Preston. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 8.
DUI arrest
HALE, Brandi Marie. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Webbers Falls arrest.
