Marriage licenses
Tony Logan Barnes, 27, and Megan Nicole Byrd, 23, both of Porum.
Roberto Duarte Aranda, 38, and Teresa Ann Trueblood, 48, both of Muskogee.
William Robert Qualls, 54, and Megan Elisabeth Barton, 35, both of Haskell.
Protective orders
Russell Jarrod McCall vs. Stephen Lee Boyle and Lindsye Nichole Boyle, Oct. 21.
Jennifer H. Tudor vs. Charles Lynn Tudor, Oct. 14.
Patty A. Henderson and Racee L. Henderson vs. Justin R. Henderson, Oct. 21.
Civil suit
In re: Delores Metzger, lost title.
Small claims
John Davis vs. Jeff Trammel, $1,348, Oct. 29.
Action Loan vs.:
• Nieshail Allen, $381, Oct. 27.
• Cyndal R. Hill, $793, Oct. 27.
Johnny Yocham, et al. vs. Linda Boley, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 13.
Tad Michael White vs. Mike Eckel dba Kinetic Concepts, $7,400, Oct. 29.
Initial appearances
GUEVARA, Alberto. Cultivation of controlled substance; trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; maintain place for keeping/selling controlled substance. Bond $100,000. Sounding docker Oct. 8.
HARRIS, Jimmy Joe. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 8.
HOPE, Adrian Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 8.
TEDRICK, Brandon Jacob Nathaniel. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 8.
Sentencing
NEVES, Joseph Ruan. Possession of firearm while on probation (eight counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn. Eight 10-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
JOSEPH, Hulda. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; speeding. Webbers Falls arrest.
RIGGS, Darius Latrail. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.