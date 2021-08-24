Civil suits
Consumer Health Service, et al. vs. Teehee Inc. dba Chet's, injunction.
In re: Jordan D. Sullivan, lost title.
Protective order
Amber D. Hasting vs. Aaron S. Reed, Sept 8.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Angela Collins, $1,113, Sept. 24.
• Timothy Washington II, $904, Sept. 24.
• Derrick Washington, $909, Sept. 24.
• Melissa Watson, $711, Sept. 24.
• Lawrence Thompson, $1,564, Sept. 24.
• Vivian McCoy, $443, Sept. 24.
• Thomas Adair, $3,647, Sept. 24.
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Derrick Cunningham, forcible entry and detainer, Sept. 8.
Mid Continent Construction LLP vs. Samantha Schroeder, et al. forcible entry and detainer, Sept 8.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, et al. vs.:
• Andrew Sisemore, petition for judgment, $8,748.
• Robert D. Perry, et al. petition for judgment, $2,130.
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs.:
• Michael A Barnes, petition for judgment, $9,133.
• Laura A. Austin, petition for judgment, $5,252.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Robert Macias, petition for judgment, $2,594.
• Kathyluz Reyes, petition for judgment, $1,744.
• Brandon Tripp, petition for judgment, $3,381.
Initial appearances
BIRDSELL, Nicole Michelle Loui aka ISENHOUR, Nicole aka BLACK, Nikki aka WILLIS, Nicole. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
CANTU, John Inez. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident involving damage; failure to signal on turning. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
GUESS, Wanya Montell. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving without valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
HUGHES, Cinnamon Candy. Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 28.
MECKLE, Brandon Dale. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Aug. 26.
THOMPSON, John Jamil Morrell aka THOMPSON, John Jamel Morrell. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance — including possession with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 8.
Sentencings
BUFORD Jr., James Joe. Attempted robbery with a weapon; shooting with intent to kill (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Three 45-year and one 10-year concurrent sentences in prison.
HUNTER, Thristian Dvaughn. Accessory to felony murder. 20 years in prison. Fined $100.
DUI arrest
GOODREAU, Joseph. Driving with blood alcohol content or .08 or more — first offense. City arrest.
