Muskogee County District Court 09.25.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Joshua Deal Crissler, 28, and Jennifer Lynn Stell, 39, both of Muskogee.

Colt Edward Haworth, 36, and Haley Faith Wood, 18, both of Canadian.

John Paul Rowland, 33, and Chare Michelle Bruce, 33, both of Muskogee.

Justin Kendric Porter, 32, and Ereinne Jene Stuck, 33, both of Haskell.

Small claims

Andrea Gatzman vs. Donald Oleson, et al., $1,350, Oct. 7.

Paradise Properties vs. Stephanie McEvers, et al., $550, Oct. 14.

Red River Credit Corp. vs.:

• Whitney Lone, $1,132.18, Oct. 30.

• Ronald Fieldson, $1,132.18, Oct. 30.

• Samantha Pruegert, $927.80, Oct. 30.

Initial appearance

BRUCKER, Aaron Preston. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 8.

Dismissal

CUMMINGS, Carl Alvin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Information filed on wrong person.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you