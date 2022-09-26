Marriage licenses
Robert Wainwright, 43, and Amanda Lynn Fawsett, 42, both of Muskogee.
Ariel Popoteur Tejada, 21, and Cayton Elizabeth Sloan, 20, both of Oktaha.
Mathew Wayne Aich, 31, and Ashley Danielle Marie Daniels, 30, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Danielle Lea White vs. Austin Shane Swboni, Oct. 18.
Lisa M. Cooley, et al. vs. LaTonya Alexander, Oct. 13.
Civil suit
In re: Geraldine Darlene DeGon, application to amend birth certificate.
Small claims
Mary Myers vs. Trey Church, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 14.
Debbie Boyattia-Jones vs. Felicia Penney, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 17.
Cedar Inn Rentals, LLC, et al. vs. Peter J. Rains, $225, Oct. 17.
Three Rivers Properties, LLC vs. Julia Epperson, $715, Oct. 17.
Warner Properties vs. Brandi Holder, $180, Oct. 17.
Surety Apartments vs. Kyle Kuykendall, forcible entry and detainer, Oct 17.
Initial appearances
BRUNER, Adrianna Desiree. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
DAVIS, Oshey Breyeon. Child abuse; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman; domestic and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
MANNION, Tracy Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; reckless driving. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
SLOVER, Amber Michelle. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
Revocations
PRESLEY, Dutch Alan. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $15,000. Hearing Oct. 3.
THOMAS, Jessie Lee. Lewd molestation. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 3.
DUI arrests
ASHWOOD, Daniel Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
BRUNER, Treontee Lachelle Dufu. Operate (DUI or APC) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; reckless driving. City arrest.
DAVIS, Xavior. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment. City arrest.
GLASS, Timothy Ryan. Operate (DUI or APC) vehicle under the influence of alcohol; possess a dangerous drug without prescription. County arrest.
JACKSON, Desmond Terrell. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment. County arrest.
PICKLESIMON, Terrell Marksteven. Operate (DUI or APC) a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .15 or greater. County arrest.
REYNOLDS, Thomas. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
RILEY, Jessica. Driving under the influence - second and subsequent; speeding; failure to maintain lane; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts; speeding. Fort Gibson arrest.
STEWART, Scott Anthony. Driving under the influence of any Schedule I chemical or controlled substance; seat belt. OHP arrest.
