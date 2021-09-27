Protective orders
Lauren Macey Ward vs. Anthony Jordan Caleb Stout, Oct. 27.
Janice Dachelle Ward vs. Anthony Jordan Caleb Stout, Oct. 27.
Alexis Raye Poindexter vs. Uriah Winslow Poindexter, Oct. 21.
Courtney Jean Holmes vs.:
• Bobby Barnett, Oct 21.
• Roy Weeden, Oct. 21.
Jyasmin Tillis and Elijah Tillis vs. Kayla Parker, Oct. 27.
Initial appearances
BOYLE, Stephen Lee. First-degree burglary; assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 12.
FEE, John Edward aka AGUILAR, Frank Lynn aka Red. Indecent exposure; attempted second-degree robbery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 12.
RIGGS, Darius Latrail. Driving under the influence of drugs; person involved in personal injury accident under the influence of intoxicating substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Dismissals
BEARD, Justus Britton. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
MILLER, Amie Lynne. Conspiracy; third-degree burglary; larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
ROWELL, Denise Joy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Seven years in prison. Fined $1,000.
WEBBER, John Michael Wesley. Protective order violation; false personation to create liability; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. One 10-year and one two-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,100.
ZUNIGA, Michael Ray. Intimidation of a witness; domestic assault/battery by strangulation; domestic assault/battery in presence of a minor; possession of stolen vehicle; eluding, endangering public; false personation to create liability; driving under the influence. Three five-year, one three-year, one two-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
DUI arrests
BRANCH, Anthony Ryan. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; possession of controlled substance; failure to carry security verification; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. City arrest.
CARPENTER, Ronald Toby James. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
CHATMAN, Barbara. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
DEJEAR, Kirk Hasin. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HOLLIFIELD, John. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
LEDEZMA, Luis. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
VELAZQUEZ, Kirsti Nicole. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license; Possession of controlled substance. Webbers Falls arrest.
WALKER, Gerard Francis. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
