Marriage licenses
Desmon Curtis Beratto, 41, and Stephanie Teresa Mounce, 46, both of Muskogee.
Charles Don Young, 33, of Porum, and Kirsti Yvonne Davis, 33, of Checotah.
Willie Loinnell Mayes, 30, and Amber Paige Gillean, 29, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Angelina Marie Villegas-Cummings vs. Thomas Richard Cummings Jr., incompatibility.
Amber Susan Cleary vs. Jason Wayde Cleary, incompatibility.
Protective order
April LeeAnn Paden, et al. vs. Jazlyn Shanks, et al., Oct. 20.
Civil suits
Alison Rachel Morgan vs. Mark Edward Mackey, quiet title.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Paige Staton, petition for judgment, $1,830.83.
• Jonathan D. Vance, petition for judgment, $1,035.61.
Louie Dewayne Burright vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., expungement of record.
In re: Jace Dylan Hardin, lost title.
In re: Manuel Rivera, lost title.
In re: April Choat, lost title.
In re: Antonio Sementi, lost title.
Lena Nicole Poss vs. State of Oklahoma, expungement of record.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Jason Legg, $1,951, Oct. 26.
• Seth Strader, $1,528, Oct. 26.
• Stephen Johnston, $346, Oct. 26.
• Gregory Hurt, $672, Oct. 26.
Initial appearances
BILLY, Jasmine Nicole. Assault and/or battery on a medical care provider; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; resisting an officer; child abuse; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
CARTER Jr., Benrick Rickey aka CARTER, Bendrick. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Held without bond. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
GLASS, Thomas Ryan. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone). Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
HENSHAW, Megan Elizabeth. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping; unauthorized use of vehicle; threaten to perform act of violence; protective order violation. Bond $40,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
HUTT, Tierra J. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
JACKSON, Desmond Terrell. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 11.
KELLENBENZ, Erica Lanette aka WILSON, Erica Lonette aka WILSON, Erica Linette aka WILSON, Erica Lannette aka KELLENBENZ, Erica Lynette aka KELLENBENZ, Erica Wilson aka KELLENBENZ, Eric Wilson aka KELLENBENZERICA, Wilson aka KELLENBAZ, Erica aka KELLENBERG, Erica. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
PICKLESIMON, Terrell Marksteven. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
RILEY, Jessica Michelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; driving left of center. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
STEWART, Scott Anthony. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; failure to wear seat belt. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
SWBONI, Austin Shane. First-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
TIPPE, Michael Ray. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 5.
Dismissal
ESCALANTE, Kristen Kay. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Court dismisses over state's objection.
DUI arrest
CHEATHAM, Tony Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.