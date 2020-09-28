Civil suits
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. John Demott, petition for indebtedness, $2,114.
Bank of America, NA, vs. Rebecca N. Moore, petition for indebtedness, relief sought less than $10,000.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Deborah Carson, et al., foreclosure.
Newrez, LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Belinda L. Rollins, et al., replevin, $29,677.
Small claims
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs.:
• John Jumper, petition for judgment, $8,082.
• Michael Bower, petition for judgment, $2,359.
Initial appearances
EPPS, Bethaney, alias McDONALD, Bethaney. Embezzlement of rental property. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Oct. 14.
THOMAS, John Manual. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 13.
Dismissal
HOLLIFIELD, John Davis. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; driving without a valid license; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
DAVIS-WHIPPLE, Cynthia Ann. Child abuse. One 10-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
HENDERSON, Omar Denyvous. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. One six-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
LYDAY, Endachia Marie. Driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance; child endangerment. City arrest.
ORTEGA-MARES, Kevin. Driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance; Possession of controlled dangerous substance. City arrest.
