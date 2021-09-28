Gavel

Small claims

Sooner Property Group, LLC vs. Jeremy Gronquist, et al. $1.470, Oct. 13.

Gordon Keith Harlin vs. Marla Jones, $585, Oct. 13.

Initial appearances

CHAMBERS, Dacota Bradley Allen aka CHAMBERS, Dakota. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 12.

RAINS, Sammy Ray. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction: unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 12.

Dismissals

FERNANDEZ, Fred Daniel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.

FREEMAN, Barbara. Escape from felony arrest or detention; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Lack of jurisdiction.

HAVAS, Mariah Sue. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.

Sentencings

BIRDSELL, Nicole Michelle. Larceny of automobile. Five years in prison suspended upon completion of drug court.

