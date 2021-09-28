Small claims
Sooner Property Group, LLC vs. Jeremy Gronquist, et al. $1.470, Oct. 13.
Gordon Keith Harlin vs. Marla Jones, $585, Oct. 13.
Initial appearances
CHAMBERS, Dacota Bradley Allen aka CHAMBERS, Dakota. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 12.
RAINS, Sammy Ray. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction: unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 12.
Dismissals
FERNANDEZ, Fred Daniel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
FREEMAN, Barbara. Escape from felony arrest or detention; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Lack of jurisdiction.
HAVAS, Mariah Sue. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Sentencings
BIRDSELL, Nicole Michelle. Larceny of automobile. Five years in prison suspended upon completion of drug court.
