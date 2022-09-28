Marriage license
Kyle Nathan Davis, 26, and Karson Noel Francis, 22, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Jerry Mayo II, lost title.
In re: Geneva Sisemore, lost title.
In re: Mark Silva, lost title.
In re: Beatriz Ortiz, lost title.
In re: Billie Wright, et al., lost title.
In re: Carl Ford, lost title.
In re: Janet Ingram, lost title.
In re: Jimmy Lee, lost title.
In re: Kristopher Sanders, lost title.
In re: Alan Bryan, lost titles.
In re: Western Connection, LLC, lost titles
In re: Preston Wallace, lost title.
In re: Raymond Ashlock, lost title.
In re: Thomas Stevens, lost title.
In er: Alejandro Ernesto Villanueva, lost title.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Diedra Edwards, petition for judgment, $9,992.06
Saber Acceptance Co., LLC vs. Ashly L. Sloan, petition for judgment, $9,564.92.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs. Michael J. Richardson, et al., $1,014.78, Oct. 14.
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Georgia L. Packard, et al., $754, Oct. 14.
Initial appearances
FAJARDO, Andrew. Aggravated assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Oct. 12.
HANSON, Walter Jay. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 3.
LOWE, Alijah. Lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16; first- or second-degree rape; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts); domestic assault and battery by strangulation; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Oct. 12.
Dismissals
BALES, Aaron Dwaine. Blackmail; intimidation of witness; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.
TERRELL, Jarren Lee. Aggravated assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
CROSS Jr., James Michael. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Ten years suspended. Fined $500.
