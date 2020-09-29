Marriage license
Gregory Hill Boyle, 33, and Brittani Michele Ross, 31, both of Park Hill.
Small claims
Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Donna Walker, $2,157, Oct. 14.
Atlas Property Management dba Village East Apartments vs. Sarah Clark, $712, Oct. 14.
Initial appearances
BIGGERS, Ivan Alexander. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 13.
KANEDY, Nicholas Dean alias KANEDAY, Nicholas Dean. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 5.
LYDAY, Endacia Marie alias LYDAY-THOMPSON, Endacia Marie. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 13.
Revocation
KANEDY, Nicholas Dean alias KANEDAY, Nicholas Dean. Child abuse by injury; knowingly concealing stolen property (two counts); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); driving under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); knowingly withholding stolen property; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Bond $10,000. Hearing Oct. 5.
Dismissal
EAST, Jason Levi. Assault with a dangerous weapon; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
