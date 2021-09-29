Gavel

Marriage license

Tyler Wayne Fuller, 25, and Cloey Breann Stevenson, 25, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

In re: Wayne Cook, et al., lost title.

In re: Jose Asuncion Salas Robles, lost title.

In re: Fleet Service of Tulsa, lost title.

In re: Quasar Energy Services Inc. lost title.

In re: Jezzni Lewis, lost title.

In re: Bryon Mitchell, lost title.

In re: Sharon Knight, et al. lost title.

In re: Joseph Gonzalez, lost title.

In re: Clint Shaffer, lost title.

In re: Ryan Murphy, lost title.

In re: John Sanders, lost title.

In re: Dale Kimberlin, lost title.

In re: Alan Bryan, lost title.

In re: Tyler Bryant, lost title.

In re: Scott Clark, lost title.

In re: Raylin Manning, et al., lost title.

In re: Billey Brown, lost title.

In re: Brody Foos, lost title.

In re: Bert Jones, lost title.

In re: John Gallatin, lost title.

J.L. Davis Properties, LLC vs. Double Eagle Aviation, Inc., quiet title.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Rhonda S. Dietz, petition for judgment, $8,341.

David Levy vs. Triimain Bates, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

Muskogee Regional Medical Center, LLC vs. Estate of Yee Se Ong, et al., excess of $10,000.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs.:

• Brandon F. Tripp, petition for judgment, $6,164.

• Melissa L. Alexander, petition for judgment, $1,750.

Discover Bank vs.:

• Michael Fox, petition for judgment, $8,191.

• Lacey Staton, petition for judgment, $5,394.

Midland Credit Management vs.:

• Clayton L. Bailey, petition for judgment, $4,231.

• Jose Quistian, petition for judgment, $1,653.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Christopher Hufhines, petition for judgment, $23,892.

Small claims

GMCF vs. Chelsey White, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 15.

RCT Properties Inc. vs.:

• Beainco Cox, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 13.

• Larry Butcher, $1,312, Oct. 13.

Initial appearances

AYERS, Oliver Leroy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 13.

FRAZIER, April. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 13.

VELAZQUEZ, Kristi. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Oct. 19.

DUI arrests

KARNES, Leisa M. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.

SMITH, Tony Stephen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.

