Marriage license
Tyler Wayne Fuller, 25, and Cloey Breann Stevenson, 25, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Wayne Cook, et al., lost title.
In re: Jose Asuncion Salas Robles, lost title.
In re: Fleet Service of Tulsa, lost title.
In re: Quasar Energy Services Inc. lost title.
In re: Jezzni Lewis, lost title.
In re: Bryon Mitchell, lost title.
In re: Sharon Knight, et al. lost title.
In re: Joseph Gonzalez, lost title.
In re: Clint Shaffer, lost title.
In re: Ryan Murphy, lost title.
In re: John Sanders, lost title.
In re: Dale Kimberlin, lost title.
In re: Alan Bryan, lost title.
In re: Tyler Bryant, lost title.
In re: Scott Clark, lost title.
In re: Raylin Manning, et al., lost title.
In re: Billey Brown, lost title.
In re: Brody Foos, lost title.
In re: Bert Jones, lost title.
In re: John Gallatin, lost title.
J.L. Davis Properties, LLC vs. Double Eagle Aviation, Inc., quiet title.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Rhonda S. Dietz, petition for judgment, $8,341.
David Levy vs. Triimain Bates, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Muskogee Regional Medical Center, LLC vs. Estate of Yee Se Ong, et al., excess of $10,000.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs.:
• Brandon F. Tripp, petition for judgment, $6,164.
• Melissa L. Alexander, petition for judgment, $1,750.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Michael Fox, petition for judgment, $8,191.
• Lacey Staton, petition for judgment, $5,394.
Midland Credit Management vs.:
• Clayton L. Bailey, petition for judgment, $4,231.
• Jose Quistian, petition for judgment, $1,653.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Christopher Hufhines, petition for judgment, $23,892.
Small claims
GMCF vs. Chelsey White, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 15.
RCT Properties Inc. vs.:
• Beainco Cox, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 13.
• Larry Butcher, $1,312, Oct. 13.
Initial appearances
AYERS, Oliver Leroy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 13.
FRAZIER, April. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 13.
VELAZQUEZ, Kristi. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
DUI arrests
KARNES, Leisa M. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
SMITH, Tony Stephen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
