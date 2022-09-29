Gavel
Marriage license

Dalton Ty Whitebird, 29, and Madalin Lou Ownby, 25, both of Muskogee.

Protective order

Kathryn Janelle Williams vs. Julia Day, et al., Oct. 20.

Small claims

Heidi Kuperus vs. Blade Rader, $400, Oct. 24.

Initial appearances

BRUNER, Treontee Lachelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 15.

COOLEY, Darren Keith. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 13.

DAVIS, Xavior James Anderson. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; child endangerment by permitting presence in vehicle when driver is impaired or under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 13.

LEWIS, Jeremy Ryan. Sexual battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 13.

SPRINGBORN, Morgan Leanne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; wrong way on one-way road. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 15.

DUI arrest

FRIX, David Tylor. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance. City arrest.

