Small claims
Janet Dyer dba Dyer Rental Property Mgmt. vs. Markie Baker, et al., $475, Oct. 15.
Initial appearances
CARPENTER, Ronald Toby James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
CHATMAN, Barbara Lashelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
COTTON, Randy Keith. Shooting with intent to kill; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; protective order violation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 14.
DeJEAR, Kirk. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
LEDEZMA, Luis. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or canceled; resisting an officer. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 16.
WALKER Jr., Gerald Francis. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 19.
Sentencing
CARTER, Kristopher Lee. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician (five counts). Sentenced Sept. 29. Five 10-year concurrent sentences with all but the first five years suspended. Fined $1,500.
Dismissal
OMAN, Mikkie Nichole. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. At request of complaining witness.
DUI arrest
LAWTON, Charles Clayton. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.