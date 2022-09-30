Marriage licenses
Samuel Whittaker McIntosh, 20, and Emily Christine Goosman, 19, both of Porter.
Joshua Rae Wood, 32, and Tiffany Odessa Hammons, 35, both of Muskogee.
Caleb James Asher, 23, and Celeste Danielle Coates, 23, both of Muskogee.
Korey Wade Walker, 22, and Lexus Nicole Holdridge, 20, both of Muskogee
Agustin Garcia Ortiz Jr., 35, and Bertha Torres Guerrero, 41, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Brandon R. Stevens, petition for judgment, $8,910.83.
In re: Steven Rollins, lost titles.
Small claims
Security Finance of Oklahoma, LLC dba Continental Credit vs. Michael Lee McCrew Jr., $740, Nov. 21.
Initial appearances
CHEATHAM, Tony Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to maintain insurance or security; improper tail lamps/tag lamps. Bond $2,000. Failure to appear.
FLEMING, William Wallace. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 6.
FRIX, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 1.
RAMIREZ, Emily Joy. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 14.
Sentencing
JOHNSON, Adrian Lamar. Driving motor vehicle while under influence; driving with suspended license. One five-year and one two-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $200.
