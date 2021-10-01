Marriage licenses
Michael A. Abbott, 39, and Odessa A. Stanford, 39, both of Muskogee.
Tyler James McKay, 28, and Megan Gayle Fielder, 26, both of Muskogee.
Courtney Johnathan Thomas, 35, and Marie Sha-Belle Childs, 28, both of Muskogee.
Curtis John Wenig, 32, and Bailey Ray Royse, 26, both of Muskogee.
Bradley Michael Roberts, 22, and Aniston Nichole Martin, 21, both of Muskogee.
Teri Waiala Daniels, 56, and Cheri Jo Sanders, 69, both of Tahlequah.
Danny Dale Willie Chavez, 29, and Madison Rivers Bailey, 20, both of Muskogee.
Willie G. Hopkins, 62, and Candace Renita Lang, 42, both of Taft.
Jeremy Leon McKellop, 26, and Morgan Ashley Tipton, 29, both of Fort Gibson.
Jeremy Cole Shrabel, 35, and Paula Ann Henry, 34, both of Muldrow.
Lance Joseph Warrior, 33, and Ginger Irene Kupsick, 32, both of Warner.
Protective orders
Kristie Gail Blasi, et al. vs. Jeremiah Robert Blasi, Oct. 26.
Julie J. Whorton vs. Joey L. Whorton, Oct. 21.
Audrey Kay Stone vs. Orvie Neal Pipkins III, Oct. 13.
Margaret Lea Lively, et al. vs. Ryan Steele Edwards, et al., Oct. 21.
Civil suits
Ronnie Boswell dba Auto World vs. Brad Davis, replevin.
In re: Melba Poston, petition for name change.
Randy Godwin, et al. vs. NA Transport Inc., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Brenda Hilton, petition for judgment, $10,479.
• Wendell Rivers, petition for judgment, $14,273.
• Billy Holt, et al., petition for judgment, $9,734.
Bank of America, N.A. vs.:
• Mua Chee Moua, petition for judgment, $5,918.
• Anna M. Corley, petition for judgment, $2,797.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Eddie Lee Walker, petition for judgment, $2,532.
Melvin Anderson, et al. vs. Snordia Brown, et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Kashanna Renee Baker vs. Georgia Terrace Apartments, et al., $5,000, Nov. 3.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Natalie Lawrence, $552, Nov. 5.
• Shelia Rogers, $525, Nov. 5.
• Lisa Lolles, $990, Nov. 5.
• Tracie Goodspeed, $878, Nov. 5.
• Anita Berry, $392, Nov. 5.
• Natosha Lawrence, $767, Nov. 5.
• Brittany Lewis, $419, Nov. 5.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Amanda Kimbrell, $493, Nov. 5.
• Tracie Goodspeed, $1,197, Nov. 5.
• Mike Decker, $638, Nov. 5.
Atlas Property Management dba Shady Hollow Apartments vs. Nakisha Green, et al., $1,502, Oct. 25.
Robert Staton vs. Kalie Lott, et al., $1,725, Oct. 18.
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Roy Weeden, et al., $140, Oct. 18.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Nija Janea. Third-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Oct. 15.
LAWTON Jr., Charles Clayton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Oct. 26.
Dismissals
CARTER, Kristopher LEE aka CARTER, Kristopher. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Per plea agreement.
KEEFE, Gina Lee aka MYERS, Ginna Lee. Driving under the influence - third and subsequent; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; allowing use of motor vehicle without required ignition interlock; driving under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Defendant is in compliance.
JONES, Pacia A. Child neglect; trafficking in illegal drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROLETTE, Makaila Lynn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
BIRDLESS, Nicole Michelle aka ISENHOUR, Nicole aka BLACK, Nikki aka WILLIS, Nicole. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Five years suspended upon completion of drug court program. Fined $1,000.
SOANES, Kevin. Trafficking in illegal drugs; falsely personate another to create liability. Two 18-year concurrent sentences with all but first seven years suspended. Fined $2,000.
