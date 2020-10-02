Marriage licenses
Shiloh Hunter Bullard, 24, and Darien Raquel Hammans, 21, both of Warner.
Alec Joshua Bowlin, 20, and Ashley Megan Elaine Cooper, 20, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Sharon Goff vs. Neal Grant, 2000 Ford F-150, Oct. 26.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Randall Hebb, et al., $1,052, Nov. 20.
Initial appearances
ESCALANTE, Francisco J. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 8.
McGEE, Martin Shon. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 16.
NEESE, Robert Lee. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; feloniously pointing firearm; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 16.
QUICK, Chrystal Janelle. Exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult; unauthorized use of credit card. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 16.
Revocation
ESCALANTE, Francisco J. Embezzlement; conspiracy. Bond $2,000. Hearing Oct. 8.
Sentencing
WRIGHT, Julian Quentin. Third-degree burglary. One 15-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
ALEXANDER, Marquis Lamar. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HERNDON, Ashley. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; assault and battery; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); failure to carry security verification.
