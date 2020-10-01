Marriage licenses

Steven Gregory Smith, 41, and Katina Michelle Scudder, 47, both of Tahlequah.

Jacob Lee Sevier, 23, and Jakkie Breanna Wright, 23, both of Tahlequah.

Adam Lee Tyler Snow, 28, and Kendra Ann Hammer, 26, both of Tahlequah.

Ricky Lee Sartin II, 37, and Ashley Nicole Cardinal, 37, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Dante J. Sanders vs. Stephanie Jamison, et al., $5,668, Oct. 19.

Revocation

McJUNKINS, Orlando Noel Brian. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Hearing Oct. 15.

Sentencings

NEAL, Michael Damian. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence — second and subsequent; driving under the influence; driving with license suspended. Two five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,100.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you