Marriage license
Clifford Dean Marrel, 32, and Sarah Van Schuyver, 22, both of Warner.
Civil suits
Staci Talbert Hicks vs. Stacie Lynn Weller, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Krista McDonald, petition for judgment, $9,215,55.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Shyanne Avery, petition for judgment, $4,287.31.
Small claims
E&C Homes, LLC vs. Tony Blevins, $2,361.19, Oct. 31.
Moneybags Motors, LLC vs. James Hodge Ford Inc., $7,400, Oct. 26.
James Eller vs. Casandra Logan, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 24.
DUI arrests
ADAIR, Jefferson. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
COLE, Amanda Kay. Driving under the influence of alcohol; operating motor vehicle with defective/improper equipment. County arrest.
DURHAM, Brandon. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
LEE, Casey B. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
PITTS, Katie Rae. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
REINHARDT, Randi. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Wagoner arrest.
ROBINSON, Benjamin Dale. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container of beer; unsafe lane use.
TRAHERN, James. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; transporting open container of beer; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
