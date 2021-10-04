Marriage licenses
Randy Bryant Adair, 23, and Taylor Nicole Williams, 21, both of Broken Arrow.
Colton Jake Kiehl, 24, of Henryetta, and Andrea Cheyenne Miller, 22, of Porum.
Michael Curtis Hundley, 36, and Shawntale Paulene Buttery, 26, both of Muskogee.
Tre'Von Jerome Lawson, 27, and Jordyn Lynne' Elliott, 27, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Larry W. Richardson vs. Aaron Mayhugh, $1,098, Nov. 3.
Paradise Properties, et al. vs. Kevin Baumgarner, et al., $450, Oct. 18.
Initial appearances
BRANCH, Anthony Ryan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Oct. 14.
FOSTER, Anthony Leon. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; assault and battery.Bond $7,500. Oct. 18.
GUESS Jr., Tracy Ledon. Uttering forged instrument. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 18.
ZUNIGA, Anthony Cruz. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $2,500. Oct. 18.
Acceleration
WOODWARD, Darrien Danrell. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container of beer; transporting open bottle or container of liquor. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 12.
Revocation
BRANCH, Anthony Ryan. First-degree attempted murder (two counts); first-degree burglary; malicious injury to property. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 14.
Sentencing
RIGGS, Jarrod Dion. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. One eight-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,600.
DUI arrests
KREMEIER, Larry Iryl. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage. City arrest.
PEREZ, Brandon Ricardo. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
RIGGIN, Derrick Shayne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Driving with the license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
SHEARER, Elise Madison. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
