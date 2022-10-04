Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Lance Bohanon, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Karla Jones, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Amanda Hoisington vs. ADC Funds II Home, LLC, $5,000, Oct. 26.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Ellen Carter, $580, Oct. 31.
• Victoria Garza, $319, Oct. 31.
• Amanda Kimbrell, $408, Oct. 31.
• Rebekah Smith, $346, Oct. 31.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Genievia Weidler, $775, Oct. 31.
• Michael McDaniel, $419, Oct. 31.
Stanley's vs. Claudette Lee, $3,659.96, Oct. 26.
Total Management, LLC vs. Charrie Samaras, $1,400, Oct. 26.
Initial appearances
DESHAZER, Michaela Shae. Possession of sawed-off rifle; possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of park/school; conspiracy; child neglect. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.
DURHAM, Brandon Bull. Aggravated actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Nov. 15.
FOMBY, Aimee Lynn. Trafficking in controlled drug (methamphetamine). Bond $70,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.
LOGAN, Kyle Thomas. Trafficking in controlled drug (methamphetamine). Bond $70,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.
MURPHY, Justus Buddy Parrot. Second-degree robbery; assault and battery. Bond $30,000. Sounding docket Oct. 17.
PHILLIPS, Carl J. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 17.
SMITH, Brandon Douglas. Possession of sawed-off rifle; conspiracy; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Oct. 29.
TRAHERN, James Wirt. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs (marijuana; child endangerment by driving under the influence; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 18.
Revocations
BREWER, Ian Michael. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Hearing Oct. 10.
PIERCE III, Roger Clark. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 11.
