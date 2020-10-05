Muskogee County District Court 10.05.20

Marriage licenses

Dalton Noil Clay, 29, and Madison Lynne Cook, 25, both of Oktaha.

Gary Caleb Cobb, 20, of Welling, and Haley Marie Murphy, 20, of Park Hill.

Donald LeRoy Masterson III, 30, and Tera Alece Thouvenel, 34, both of Muskogee.

Cody Lane Pevehouse, 31, and Ruby Raeann Head, 22, both of Muskogee.

Edward Franklin White, 39, and May Jo Swindler, 35, both of Muskogee.

Layne Tyler Sackett, 24, and Mylee Dawn Hewitt, 25, both of Tahlequah.

Initial appearances

DAVIS, Charles Brandon. Larceny of lost property; obstructing officer; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 19.

SHERBOURNE, Daniel Lee. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 19.

DUI arrest

CARLSON, Jordan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

