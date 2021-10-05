Marriage license
Clint Kamana Olana Kwai Heen Roberts, 52, and Marla Kay Schoelen, 54, both of Kansas, Oklahoma.
Civil suit
Darrell Dever vs. Daniel Hicks, et al., $480, Oct 18.
Initial appearances
KREMEIER, Larry Iryl. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Nov. 2.
MITCHELL, Lemonte Lamar. Second-degree burglary (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Oct. 19.
PERRY, Nikita Nautica. First-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 19.
SMITH, Charles Eugene. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Oct. 20.
STANDFIELD, Timothy Ray. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Oct. 20.
Acceleration
HOLLIDAY, Gevon Marquis. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 13.
Dismissal
WEEDEN, Keith Alexander. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
LIVINGSTON, Cody Dean. Second-degree burglary (three counts); resisting an officer; malicious injury to property; possession of stolen vehicle; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Five 20-year, one 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $6,500.
DUI arrest
BRANCH, Anthony Ryan. Driving under the influence of drugs; first-degree burglary. County arrest.
