Gavel
Nastco

Marriage licenses

Charles Rick Mullins Jr., 48, and Cleta Marie Webb, 48, both of Muskogee.

Carl Ray Powell Jr., 55, and Alisha Kaye Roll, 57, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

Brian Kirk aka Brian Keith Kirk vs. heirs of Bobbie J. Mayer, et al., quiet title.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Starlet Hayes, petition for judgment, $3,673.23.

In re: Kenneth Vaughn, lost title.

In re: Phuong Thi Tran Diep, lost title.

In re: Frank Brooks, lost title.

In re: Carl Denny, lost title.

In re: Carlos Daniel Martinez, lost title.

In re: Robert Foran, lost title.

In re: Donald Patterson, et al., lost title.

In re: Clayton A. Griffey, lost title.

In re: Charley Farless Jr., lost titles.

In re: Morgan Services Co., lost titles.

In re: Eagle Bluff Enterprises, LLC, lost titles.

Divorce decree

Colandrea Anderson vs. James McKinley Reagor Jr., incompatibility.

Initial appearance

ROBERSON, Esther Renee. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 19.

Revocation

ANDERSON, Wynter Chesney. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child neglect. Held without bond. Hearing Oct. 18.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video