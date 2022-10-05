Marriage licenses
Charles Rick Mullins Jr., 48, and Cleta Marie Webb, 48, both of Muskogee.
Carl Ray Powell Jr., 55, and Alisha Kaye Roll, 57, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Brian Kirk aka Brian Keith Kirk vs. heirs of Bobbie J. Mayer, et al., quiet title.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Starlet Hayes, petition for judgment, $3,673.23.
In re: Kenneth Vaughn, lost title.
In re: Phuong Thi Tran Diep, lost title.
In re: Frank Brooks, lost title.
In re: Carl Denny, lost title.
In re: Carlos Daniel Martinez, lost title.
In re: Robert Foran, lost title.
In re: Donald Patterson, et al., lost title.
In re: Clayton A. Griffey, lost title.
In re: Charley Farless Jr., lost titles.
In re: Morgan Services Co., lost titles.
In re: Eagle Bluff Enterprises, LLC, lost titles.
Divorce decree
Colandrea Anderson vs. James McKinley Reagor Jr., incompatibility.
Initial appearance
ROBERSON, Esther Renee. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Oct. 19.
Revocation
ANDERSON, Wynter Chesney. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child neglect. Held without bond. Hearing Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.