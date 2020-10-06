Marriage licenses
Dylan Allan Turpin, 27, and Lacey Dawne Wynn, 21, both of Bixby.
Gunnar Ford Benson, 20, and Hannah Nichole Lone, 22, both of Tahlequah.
David Lee Campbell, 78, and Alice Marie Wilson, 72, both of Muskogee.
Navor Lopez Ventura, 35, and Arlette Avitia Aguilar, 18, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Amazing Moves 24/7 vs. Renee Robinson Crider, et al., $2,000, Nov. 6.
Everett Lang Sr., et al., vs Lisa Henderson, $400, Oct. 21.
Sentencing
SLOAN, Lloyd D. Robbery with a weapon; first-degree robbery (two counts); failure to register as sex offender. Three 25-year and one five-year concurrent sentences.
