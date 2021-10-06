Gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Erik Harrison Jordan, 30, and Jill Rainey Bumgarner, 39, both of Broken Arrow.

Terrance Willie Lee Moore, 21, and Selina Lynn Melton, 23, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs.:

• Robert Kotlarek, et al., $1,328, Oct. 20.

• Dawn Greer, et al., $1,009, Oct. 20.

Jose Bribiesca vs. Ina D. Whitewater, $1,000, Oct. 20.

WCRM Management II, LLC vs. Tommy Montgomery, $2,091, Oct. 25.

BRL Properties, LLC vs. Zachary Thomason, $1,733, Oct. 25.

Dismissals

KENNEDY, John Donald. Malicious injury to property - under $1,000; assault and battery. Best interest of justice.

PATTERSON, Tina Marie aka TAYLOR, Tina aka PATTERSON, Tina Mary. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving without valid driver's license. No complaining witness.

TAYLOR, Dusty Joe aka TAYLOR, Dustin. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. No complaining witness.

DUI arrest

KREMEIER, Larry Iryl. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you