Marriage license

Jerod Frank Bolding, 28, and Taylor Lea Paulson, 31, both of Muskogee.

Protective orders

Amber Michelle Kilgore, et al. vs. Rodney Spencer Strand, Oct. 20.

Halley Erin Fitzgerald vs. Austin Trey Truitt, Oct. 20.

Small claims

Port City Acres vs. Jasmine Billy, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 31.

Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Michael DeShazer, $893, Oct. 26.

Initial appearances

COLE, Amanda Kaye. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe condition. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.

HENDERSON, Brandy Lee. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 20.

LEE, Casey Brent. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to wear seat belt. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.

Dismissal

McNEAL, Jamelle Jannai. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Best interest of justice.

Revocation

CRUISE, Kevin Derrick. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 14.

Sentencing

LEMMINGS, Dylan Thain. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two years in prison.

DUI arrest

MABE, Brian Charles. Operate (DUI or APC) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; possession of controlled dangerous substance; operating a motor vehicle with defective/improper equipment. County arrest.

