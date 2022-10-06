Marriage license
Jerod Frank Bolding, 28, and Taylor Lea Paulson, 31, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Amber Michelle Kilgore, et al. vs. Rodney Spencer Strand, Oct. 20.
Halley Erin Fitzgerald vs. Austin Trey Truitt, Oct. 20.
Small claims
Port City Acres vs. Jasmine Billy, forcible entry and detainer, Oct. 31.
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Michael DeShazer, $893, Oct. 26.
Initial appearances
COLE, Amanda Kaye. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe condition. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.
HENDERSON, Brandy Lee. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond same. Sounding docket Oct. 20.
LEE, Casey Brent. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to wear seat belt. Bond same. Disposition docket Nov. 29.
Dismissal
McNEAL, Jamelle Jannai. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
CRUISE, Kevin Derrick. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Oct. 14.
Sentencing
LEMMINGS, Dylan Thain. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two years in prison.
DUI arrest
MABE, Brian Charles. Operate (DUI or APC) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; possession of controlled dangerous substance; operating a motor vehicle with defective/improper equipment. County arrest.
